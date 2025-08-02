Grandson Arrested After Brutal Khukuri Attack on Grandparents in Sikkim

Namchi, Aug 02 : The peaceful town of Yangang, South Sikkim, has been rocked by a shocking act of violence after an elderly couple was brutally attacked by their own grandson with a khukuri, a traditional Nepali knife.

Neighbors who heard screams alerted authorities, who arrived to find the grandparents in a pool of blood inside their home. Both victims were rushed to a local hospital, where they are currently listed in critical condition.

Police have confirmed that the couple’s grandson is the primary suspect and has been arrested. While the motive for the attack remains under investigation, the incident has left the close-knit community in disbelief, as the family was known to be peaceful and respected. Legal proceedings against the accused are expected to begin soon.