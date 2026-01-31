Bengaluru Inspector Nabbed by Lokayukta While Accepting ₹4 Lakh Bribe

Bengaluru, 29 Jan : In a swift anti-corruption operation, officials of the Karnataka Lokayukta on Thursday caught a police inspector red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe at the Chamarajpet CAR Grounds.

The accused has been identified as Inspector Govindaraju, attached to KP Agrahara Police Station. He was apprehended around 4:30 PM following a complaint lodged by Mohammed Akbar, a city-based builder.

According to the complaint, the inspector had allegedly demanded a total bribe of ₹5 lakh in exchange for extending favours in a criminal case. Investigators revealed that the complainant had already paid ₹1 lakh on January 24, 2026, near Sirsi Circle, while the remaining ₹4 lakh was demanded and collected during Thursday’s trap operation.

The complainant further alleged that the same officer had earlier extorted ₹6 lakh in late 2025 in connection with a separate dispute involving his associates. To support his allegations, the complainant submitted a pen drive containing audio recordings of the alleged bribe demands made by the inspector.

Based on the evidence, the Lokayukta Police registered an FIR under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and further investigation is underway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Sikkim (@thevoiceofsikkim)