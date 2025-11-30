Belgian Teen Makes Global History: 15-Year-Old Laurent Simons Earns PhD in Quantum Physics

Brussels, Nov 29 : Laurent Simons, a 15-year-old prodigy from Belgium, has achieved a historic milestone by earning a PhD in quantum physics, making him one of the youngest—and likely the youngest—individuals in the world to hold a doctorate in this advanced scientific field.

Simons successfully defended his thesis at the University of Antwerp, marking the latest achievement in a record-breaking academic journey that began long before most students complete elementary school. He received his high school diploma at age eight and completed a bachelor’s degree in physics by age 12.

His doctoral research explores advanced areas of quantum science, including quantum entanglement, multi-qubit systems, Bose–Einstein condensates, and information theory. His thesis also includes groundbreaking work studying analogies between quantum black holes and condensed matter systems, contributing new insights to the evolving field of quantum technology.

Simons has pursued an interdisciplinary academic path, studying electrical engineering at Eindhoven University of Technology and completing research internships at the Max Planck Institute in Germany. His work connects quantum optics, medical science, and artificial intelligence.

Driven by a futuristic vision of enhancing human capability and extending human lifespan, Simons is already working toward a second PhD in medical science with an AI research focus. He has expressed an ambition to develop what he calls “super-humans” and use advanced science to combat biological aging.

Laurent Simons continues to receive international recognition for his extraordinary accomplishments, positioning him as one of the most promising young scientific minds of the century and a potential future leader in quantum technology and biomedical innovation.