Rajasthan United FC Lift 41st Governor’s Gold Cup in Front of Record Crowd at Paljor Stadium

Gangtok, Nov 29 : A packed Paljor Stadium witnessed a memorable evening of football on Saturday as Rajasthan United FC clinched the 41st All India Governor’s Gold Cup International Tournament with a narrow yet decisive 1–0 victory over Services FT in the championship final. The only and winning goal of the match was scored by Joseph Lalvenhima to seal 1-0 win for Rajasthan United

The match unfolded as an intense contest from the outset, with both teams displaying tactical sharpness and unwavering determination.

The crucial breakthrough came midway through the second half, when Rajasthan United FC capitalized on sustained attacking pressure to find the lone goal of the match. Despite late attempts by Services FT to level the score, Rajasthan’s defence—including a composed goalkeeping effort—stood firm until the final whistle.

The atmosphere inside the hilltop stadium was electrifying, with fans waving flags, beating drums, and cheering relentlessly. Spectators filled every stand, turning the venue into a sea of colour and excitement—reflecting both the prestige of the tournament and Sikkim’s deep-rooted passion for football.

Celebrations erupted the moment the referee signaled full time. Rajasthan United players, coaching staff, and travelling supporters rejoiced as the team secured one of the most coveted football titles in the region. The trophy presentation under bright floodlights, accompanied by fireworks and loud applause, marked a fitting end to the grand finale. Rajasthan United’s Joseph Lalvenhima, from Lunglei, Mizoram, wearing Jersey No. 27 who netted lone goal in final, was declared the Player of the Match.

The champions were awarded a cash prize of ₹3 lakh along with the winner’s trophy and individual medals. The runners-up received ₹2 lakh, a runner-up trophy, and individual medals. During the event, the chief guest officially announced the closing of the tournament.

This year’s edition featured 16 participating teams, with the competition commencing on November 16. The tournament continues to be a key annual event organised by the Sikkim Football Association.

Adding to the significance of the event, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who attended as Chief Guest, congratulated the champions and acknowledged the spirited performance of both finalists. He commended the teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship displayed throughout the match and expressed pride in the successful hosting of the long-standing tournament.

The Chief Minister further lauded the collective efforts of organizers, players, and supporters in helping sustain the legacy of the Governor’s Gold Cup, one of India’s oldest and most respected football competitions.

With this victory, Rajasthan United FC etch their name into the tournament’s rich sporting history—leaving fans with unforgettable memories from a finale that delivered excitement, emotion, and high-quality football.