STA Clarifies Counter Permit Issue, Says Issuance Underway Without Disruption

Gangtok, 6 Jan : The State Transport Authority (STA) has clarified confusion regarding the issuance of counter signature permits, assuring transport operators that the process is running smoothly and will continue over the coming days.

STA Secretary Dukpa Sherpa stated that permits have been issued since January 5, 2026, and the initial chaos was caused by rumours suggesting the process would be limited to a single day. He explained that under the reciprocal transport agreement between Sikkim and West Bengal, a total of 3,000 permits are being issued.

According to Sherpa, the allocation includes 800 permits for local taxis, 1,200 for J-series vehicles, and 1,000 for Z-series luxury vehicles. He further revealed that the authority is considering a proposal to raise the quota to 5,000 permits in response to growing demand.

The STA has also proposed allowing local taxis operating on special permits to carry passengers on their return trips from Siliguri, a move expected to benefit both operators and commuters.

On the first day alone, approximately 1,700 applications were received. Sherpa reassured applicants that permits will continue to be issued and emphasized that all fees must be paid online through the Vahan application.