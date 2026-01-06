Thousands Converge at Yatayat Bhawan for West Bengal Counter Signatures; Stakeholders Criticize Lack of Digitization

Gangtok, 5 Jan : Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the Yatayat Bhawan (SNT) complex in the capital today as an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 taxi drivers and vehicle owners queued to submit documents for the 2026 West Bengal Counter Signature.

The massive influx of applicants follows a circular issued by the Transport Department last month, which stipulated that the requisite permits would be issued on a “first-come-first-served” basis effective from January 5, 2026. This policy prompted thousands to rush to the capital on the opening day to secure their documentation.

Concerns Over Centralized Process

While the turnout highlights the high demand for the permit, the logistical handling of the process has drawn sharp criticism from stakeholders. Drivers expressed frustration over the mandatory physical presence required at the Gangtok headquarters. Many argued that the resulting congestion and administrative bottlenecks could have been mitigated through better planning.

“The current system has caused significant inconvenience,” stated a beneficiary at the venue. “The department could have decentralized the submission process to district offices to distribute the load. Furthermore, in an era of advanced technology, the absence of an online submission mechanism is a glaring oversight.”

Regulatory Importance

The West Bengal Counter Signature is a mandatory document for Sikkim-registered taxis operating cross-border. It provides legal authorization for drivers to pick up passengers within West Bengal for transport into Sikkim. Additionally, officials note that the document is critical for valid insurance coverage; without it, claims arising from accidents within West Bengal jurisdiction may be rejected.

