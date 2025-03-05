Pakistan Strikes Gold: Massive ₹80,000 Crore Reserve Unearthed in Indus River Bed

Pakistan has stumbled upon a game-changing discovery—an enormous gold reserve valued at approximately ₹80,000 crore in the Indus River bed. This find presents a potential economic lifeline for the crisis-hit nation, which has been grappling with dwindling foreign reserves and currency depreciation.

At a time when Pakistan’s economic landscape appears bleak, the revelation of this gold deposit could provide a much-needed financial cushion. The country’s gold reserves had already surged to 64.74 tonnes by the end of 2024, and this new resource, if efficiently mined, could further bolster its foreign exchange holdings, which stood at a fragile USD 5.43 billion as of December 2024.

The mining operation will be spearheaded by the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) in collaboration with the Mines and Minerals Department of Punjab. Experts suggest that a successful extraction process could substantially enhance the nation’s gold production, reducing dependence on expensive imports while attracting foreign investment.

Despite its promising potential, the project’s success hinges on streamlined mining operations, adequate financial backing, and stringent regulatory oversight to curb illegal mining and smuggling. If managed effectively, this newfound gold reserve could redefine Pakistan’s economic trajectory, fostering industrial growth and financial stability in the years to come.