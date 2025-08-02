Online Loan Scam : Sikkim Resident Loses ₹42 Lakh

Gangtok, Aug 02 : A Tadong resident has filed a police complaint after allegedly being swindled out of ₹42 lakh in a fraudulent loan scheme. Bimal Tewari claims he was deceived by a man who promised to secure a ₹15 crore business loan.

According to the complaint filed at the Sadar Police Station, Tewari was introduced in 2022 to a Delhi-based finance firm, Golden FERNS LLP, by a person identified as Sangeet Kumar Jha. Jha allegedly presented the company as a non-banking financial company (NBFC) and promised to arrange a substantial business loan.

Based on a letter of undertaking provided in November 2023, Tewari reportedly transferred a total of ₹42 lakh in “loan processing charges.” The amount was paid in two parts: ₹26.85 lakh via online banking and ₹15.15 lakh in cash.

After transferring the funds, Tewari never received the promised loan. When he tried to follow up, Jha reportedly ceased all communication, prompting Tewari to suspect fraud and file a formal complaint.

The Sadar Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and have launched an investigation to locate the accused and recover the lost money.