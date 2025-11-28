India Overtakes China to Become the World’s Third Most Powerful Air Force

New Delhi, Nov 27 : India has climbed to third place in the latest Global Air Power Index released by the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA), surpassing China. Previously, China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) held the third position but has now dropped to fourth.

Unlike rankings based purely on aircraft numbers, WDMMA’s evaluation is based on the True Value Rating (TVR) system. The criteria include a nation’s combat capability, level of modernization, logistical strength, pilot training quality, war readiness, and real operational efficiency.

According to the latest index, India scored 69.4 TVR, while China received 63.8 TVR. The United States remains the strongest air force with 242.9 TVR, followed by Russia in second place and India in third.

Experts attribute India’s rise to its modern and balanced fleet of advanced fighter jets, robust pilot training standards, and recent real-time operational deployments. Aircraft such as the Rafale, Sukhoi-30 MKI, Mirage-2000, and Tejas have significantly enhanced India’s air superiority.

Though China has a larger fleet, the assessment notes that India surpassed China in operational preparedness and pilot competence. Analysts believe this shift marks a significant change in Asia’s strategic security balance.

With this new ranking, India has sent a strong message globally about its defence readiness, while the downgrade serves as a serious signal for China in the ongoing regional power dynamics.