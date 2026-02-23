Dhungel Re-Elected to Lead NSP; CM Applauds Vision for Youth, Translation and Folk Heritage

Gangtok, 23 Feb : The Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has congratulated Shri Hari Dhungel on securing a second consecutive term as President of the Nepali Sahitya Parishad Sikkim, calling the outcome a strong reflection of the trust placed in his leadership by the literary fraternity.

In a message issued after the results were declared, the Chief Minister described Dhungel’s re-election as recognition of his sustained contribution to the State’s literary landscape. He noted that the endorsement by members signals confidence in the direction set for strengthening Nepali literature and cultural initiatives across Sikkim.

Extending his greetings to the newly elected team, Tamang congratulated Vice Presidents Smt. Ratna Luksom Subba and Shri Neelam Neopany, General Secretary Shri Bhim Rawat, Treasurer Shri G.S. Subba, along with all secretaries, office bearers and executive members. He said their collective mandate represents a renewed commitment to enriching the State’s literary and cultural ecosystem.

The Chief Minister underscored the Parishad’s longstanding role in safeguarding and promoting Sikkim’s literary heritage. Over the years, the institution has served as a key platform for writers, poets and scholars dedicated to nurturing Nepali language and culture in the State.

Highlighting Dhungel’s roadmap for the coming term, Tamang welcomed plans to expand translation initiatives, preserve and document folk literature, and actively involve students and young people in literary engagement. He observed that such efforts would not only broaden the readership of Nepali works across communities but also ensure that traditional narratives remain relevant in a rapidly changing world.

Expressing confidence in the Parishad’s future, the Chief Minister said that under Dhungel’s renewed leadership, the organisation is poised to make meaningful progress in advancing literature, culture and creative expression throughout Sikkim.

He also acknowledged the active participation of members in the electoral process, describing it as a demonstration of democratic spirit within the literary community. Their enthusiasm and involvement, he remarked, made the exercise both significant and representative.

Reaffirming the State Government’s stance, Tamang reiterated its continued support for literary, cultural, social and creative organisations across Sikkim. He assured that initiatives contributing to the State’s cultural richness and intellectual vibrancy would receive encouragement and backing in the days ahead.