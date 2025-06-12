Starlink to Launch in India Within Two Months: Monthly Plans from Rs 3,000, Device Priced at Rs 33,000

New Delhi, June 12 : Starlink, the satellite-based internet service from Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is poised to roll out its operations in India within the next two months, sources revealed. This follows the recent regulatory approval of its operating license in the country.

As part of its India debut, Starlink will offer a one-time satellite device for Rs 33,000 and monthly unlimited data plans starting at Rs 3,000. These prices are in line with those in neighboring countries such as Bhutan and Bangladesh. To attract new users, the company is expected to provide a complimentary one-month trial with every device purchase, giving customers an opportunity to test the service before committing to a monthly subscription.

Starlink’s service is expected to revolutionize internet access in India’s remote and underserved regions, where laying traditional fiber or broadband infrastructure remains a major challenge. Leveraging its constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, the company aims to provide high-speed internet to areas that have long remained digitally isolated.

The consistency in hardware pricing across South Asian markets reflects Starlink’s broader regional strategy, making the service accessible and competitive. Industry experts believe the company’s foray into India could intensify competition within the telecommunications sector while addressing the connectivity gaps faced by rural households, remote schools, and small businesses.

This development also aligns with India’s national agenda to promote digital inclusion and extend reliable internet access to all corners of the country. However, the move has sparked some concerns within the industry. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has voiced opposition to recommendations made by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) regarding satellite communication policies. COAI argues that these suggestions are based on flawed assumptions and could result in artificially low licensing and service fees for satellite providers compared to traditional telecom operators.

Despite the debate, Starlink’s arrival is seen as a critical step toward democratizing internet access across India, especially in regions that conventional networks have struggled to serve.