Pakyong Police Cracks Burglary Case: A Success Story of Swift Action and Coordination

In a commendable display of efficiency and dedication, the Pakyong District Police, under the team leadership of the Station House Officer (SHO), Pakyong Police Station, successfully solved a burglary case reported earlier this month from the Padamchey area.

Swift Response and Arrests

The case, registered on March 9, 2025, involved the theft of 12 tolas of gold and a mobile phone from a private residence. Acting promptly, the Pakyong Police launched a thorough investigation, leading to the arrest of the main accused, Kalzang D. Bhutia, identified as the person responsible for committing the burglary.

Through meticulous efforts and coordinated action, police teams also apprehended five accomplices from various locations in Sikkim and Rangpo, West Bengal, who were found to have aided in the disposal of the stolen items. The stolen goods had been distributed across multiple areas, including Melli, Rangpo, Teesta, and Siliguri.

Recovery of Stolen Property

During the investigation, the police managed to recover most of the stolen items, thanks to the cooperation and strategic groundwork laid by the officers involved. In addition, five more individuals have been served notices for receiving stolen property, further strengthening the legal case and ensuring accountability at all levels.

Community Appreciation

The complainant expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Sikkim Police, praising their quick response, effective investigation, and professionalism throughout the process.

Awareness Message for Citizens and Shop Owners

The Pakyong Police also issued an advisory to raise awareness and prevent similar incidents in the future. Citizens and shopkeepers are urged to remain vigilant when buying gold items or second-hand mobile phones, with the following precautions:

– Always request genuine bills and receipts

– Verify the authenticity of the items

– Ensure the seller’s identity and credentials are legitimate

Taking these basic yet essential steps can help curb illegal transactions and reduce theft-related crimes within the community.

The Pakyong Police’s swift resolution of the case stands as a testament to their commitment to public safety, professionalism, and the rule of law.

