New UPI Guidelines to Take Effect from April 1: Key Changes You Need to Know

Beginning April 1, 2025, significant changes are set to take place in the way Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions are managed, following new directives from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The aim is to bolster security and prevent misuse by streamlining the handling of mobile numbers linked to UPI IDs.

Under the updated framework, all banks, Payment Service Providers (PSPs), and third-party UPI applications such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm will be required to actively reference and update their user databases using the Mobile Number Revocation List (MNRL) or the Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP). These updates must occur at least once every week to ensure accuracy and prevent issues stemming from outdated or reassigned mobile numbers.

This move addresses a long-standing concern tied to number reassignment. As per the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), mobile numbers that remain inactive for a continuous period of 90 days—meaning no calls, texts, or data usage—can be disconnected and reassigned to new users. These recycled numbers have often led to inadvertent transactions or access issues, which the new policy aims to minimize.

Once the new rules come into force, UPI IDs linked to inactive mobile numbers will be systematically deactivated. Users who fail to maintain an active bank-registered mobile number may lose access to UPI services. It is therefore essential for users to ensure their mobile numbers remain active and are correctly registered with their respective banks.

Additionally, NPCI is taking steps to reduce fraud through changes to the “Collect Request” or “pull-payment” feature in UPI. As reported by the Economic Times, this function will now be reserved for verified large-scale merchants. For person-to-person transactions, the collect payment feature will be limited to a maximum of ₹2,000.

These measures collectively aim to enhance user protection, reduce fraudulent activities, and ensure a more secure and reliable digital payments ecosystem across the country.