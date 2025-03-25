Surprise Inspections Reveal Lax Attendance: 198 Government Employees Face Action in the District

A recent surprise inspection by the Department of Personnel has uncovered serious lapses in attendance and punctuality across government offices in the district. Conducted on March 24, 2025, the inspection found that 51 employees reported late for duty, while a staggering 147 employees were on unauthorized leave.

Following the findings, punitive action has already been taken against the delinquent employees in accordance with service rules.

The circular issued by the department reiterates that official working hours for state government offices are from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM, and all government officers and staff are expected to be present in the office by 10:00 AM without fail.

Further emphasizing accountability, the circular reminds Heads of Departments (HoDs) and Heads of Offices (HoOs) of their responsibility to ensure daily attendance and punctuality of all employees under their supervision. They have now been instructed to conduct monthly surprise inspections and submit reports to the Chief Secretary’s Office.

The department has warned that strict disciplinary action will be taken going forward against officials who fail to maintain punctuality and regularity in their duties.

Additionally, the circular reinforces that District Officers must obtain prior approval from the District Collector before leaving station, as per existing government orders.

This move by the government underlines its commitment to enhancing workplace discipline and service delivery across public offices.

