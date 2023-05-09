Govt of Gujarat Makes Jio Mandatory For All Govt Employees

The Gujarat Government has issued a significant order regarding the mobile phone service of state government employees. Starting from May 8, 2023, the use of Vodafone-Idea service for official purposes has been terminated, and all employees’ numbers have been transferred to Reliance Jio.

Previously, the official phone service of state government employees in Gujarat was provided by Vodafone-Idea. However, with immediate effect, the government has instructed its employees to switch to Reliance Jio’s service. Under Reliance Jio’s plan, government employees will be able to use the company’s CUG (closed user group) plan for a monthly rental of only Rs. 37.50.

The Reliance Jio Monthly Rental Plan offers free calling to any mobile operator and landline within India, as well as 3,000 free SMS per month. After using the free SMS quota, an additional charge of 50 paise will be applicable for each SMS. For international SMS, the charge will be Rs. 1.25 per message.

The government has also arranged for 30 GB 4G data per month for its employees under this plan. Once this limit is exhausted, users can increase their data usage by spending an additional Rs. 25 in the plan, which provides an extra 30 GB of 4G data. For unlimited 4G data, employees can add an additional Rs. 125 per month. Additionally, government employees will be able to access 5G service at the price of 4G.

It is worth noting that previously, all Gujarat government employees were only using Vodafone-Idea’s postpaid service. However, the sudden decision to switch to Reliance Jio’s service has been made, and the government has instructed employees to transfer their existing Vodafone-Idea numbers to Jio through mobile portability. Thus, there will be no change in the phone number for the employees.

