Minor Girl Fakes Kidnapping, Demands ₹3 Lakh Ransom from Parents in Gangtok Case

Gangtok, March 18: A shocking case of a staged kidnapping has come to light after a minor girl allegedly faked her own abduction and attempted to extort money from her family, police officials confirmed on Wednesday.

According to an official statement issued by Sadar Police Station, panic had spread among the public following the circulation of a message on social media claiming that a minor girl had been kidnapped and a ransom was being demanded. Acting swiftly on the information, police launched an immediate investigation to trace the girl.

A special police team was dispatched to Siliguri to conduct search operations and verify the claims. After coordinated efforts, the girl was located later in the evening at the SNT area in Siliguri, where she was reportedly found wandering.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl had intentionally orchestrated her disappearance. She allegedly posed as a kidnapper and sent WhatsApp messages to her parents demanding a ransom of ₹3 lakh. To make the situation appear genuine, she also sent voice messages in which she was heard crying and claiming she had been abducted.

Police have taken the girl into safe custody and are currently bringing her back to Gangtok for further legal procedures and a detailed inquiry.

Authorities have urged the public not to panic and advised against sharing unverified information on social media, emphasizing the need for responsible communication during such incidents.