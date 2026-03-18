Kathmandu, March 18 : An Air Dynasty helicopter crashed while attempting to land in Nepal’s Khotang district on Wednesday. The helicopter, identified as 9N-AFQ, had taken off from Kathmandu with five passengers on board.

The incident occurred during the landing process at a location in Belabesi. Reports indicate that the aircraft lost balance while descending and crashed onto the ground. Initial information suggests that adverse weather conditions, including wind and dust, may have contributed to the accident.

The aircraft had flown from Kathmandu and was attempting to land in a farmland area when the incident occurred at around 11.51 am.

Air Dynasty Helicopter Crash in Nepal’s Khotang: All Passengers Safe, One Injured Kathmandu, March 18 : An Air Dynasty helicopter crashed while attempting to land in Nepal’s Khotang district on Wednesday. The helicopter, identified as 9N-AFQ, had taken off from Kathmandu with… pic.twitter.com/3Ve1G3eYeG — The Voice of Sikkim (@tvsikkim) March 18, 2026

One passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash, while the pilot and the remaining passengers were reported safe. Rescue teams responded promptly, and another helicopter was deployed to evacuate those on board.

All passengers were later transported to Kathmandu for medical check-ups and further evaluation. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.

The incident highlights the operational challenges faced in Nepal’s mountainous regions, where unpredictable weather and difficult terrain often make flying risky, particularly during landing and takeoff.