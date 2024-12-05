SPSC Declares Final Selection List For DySP, US and AO Posts

The Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced the final selection list for various posts based on the results of the Sikkim Services (Combined Recruitment) Mains Written Examination 2022, followed by Viva-Voce/Interviews conducted earlier this year. The list includes candidates selected for the positions of Under Secretary, Accounts Officer, and Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The list comprises candidates who have been declared qualified and are recommended for appointment to the respective posts. Their selection is based on merit, as indicated by the marks obtained in the examination and interview.

The SPSC has clarified that the candidature of the selected individuals is provisional. Appointments are subject to police verification, medical fitness, and submission of all required documents. The commission has emphasized the importance of completing these formalities promptly to avoid delays in the appointment process.

List For Under Secretary

List For Dy SP

List For Account Officer