Doctor’s Practice in Siliguri Displays Tricolour with Message for Visitors

At the entrance of a private medical practice in Siliguri, a Tricolour has been prominently displayed alongside a printed message. The notice, written in Bengali, urges all visitors, particularly “Bangladeshi patients,” to pay their respects to the Indian flag with a gesture of “pranam” before entering the consultation chambers.

This development comes in the backdrop of ongoing protests in West Bengal following allegations of the desecration of the Indian flag in Bangladesh. Additionally, tensions between the two nations have escalated due to the recent arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Dhaka, further straining diplomatic relations.

Dr. Sekhar Bandopadhyay, a senior ENT specialist based in Siliguri, has stirred controversy by requiring patients to show respect to the Indian national flag before receiving treatment at his private clinic. Speaking to the media, Dr. Bandopadhyay explained, “It pained me to see our national flag being disrespected and desecrated in Bangladesh. As a doctor, I cannot refuse treatment to patients. However, those who come to my country must respect our flag and our motherland. It feels as though Bangladesh has adopted a Talibani mindset.”

Dr. Bandopadhyay is a well-known ENT specialist who also serves as the Special Medical Officer in the ENT department at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. His actions come amidst rising tensions between India and Bangladesh, fueled by allegations of flag desecration and other diplomatic strains.

Message in Bengali reads, “Bharatborsher Jatiya Pataka Amader Matrisomo. Ayi Pataka Ke Pranam Kore Chamber e Prabesh Korben. Bisheshoto Bangladesh Theke Agoto Rogita Pranam Na Korle Ekhane Rogi Dekha Hobe Na”

Translated, it says: “India’s national flag is like our mother. Please offer pranam to the flag before entering the chamber. Especially Bangladeshi patients—if they do not offer pranam, they will not be treated here.”