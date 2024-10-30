CM Congratulates Newly Elected MLAs, Highlights Commitment to Inclusive Governance

Gangtok, October 30 (IPR):Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended his warm congratulations to Aditya Golay and Satish Chandra Rai upon receiving their Certificates of Election as Members of the Legislative Assembly for the 07-Soreng Chakung and 11-Namchi Singhithang constituencies, respectively.

Reflecting on the significance of the uncontested bye-election, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the trust shown by the people, noting that the absence of opposition in the Assembly further strengthens the government’s duty to serve all citizens of Sikkim.

He reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive governance, emphasizing the importance of addressing every community’s concerns and promoting the welfare and progress of the state without political divides.