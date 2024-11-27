Sevoke-Rangpo Rail Project Nears Completion; Rangpo-Gangtok Extension Takes Shape

The Ministry of Railways has informed Parliament that the Final Location Survey for the Rangpo-Gangtok railway line project has been sanctioned, paving the way for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR). Meanwhile, the highly anticipated Sevoke-Rangpo railway project is nearing completion, with only three kilometers of tunneling work remaining.

Responding to queries from Indra Hang Subba, Sikkim’s sole Lok Sabha MP, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw provided comprehensive updates on the Sevoke-Rangpo rail project and the Rangpo-Gangtok extension.

Progress on the Sevoke-Rangpo Rail Line

The 44-km Sevoke-Rangpo railway project, estimated to cost ₹12,132 crore, has already seen an expenditure of ₹7,032 crore as of March 2024. An additional allocation of ₹2,330 crore has been made for the 2024-25 fiscal year. The project involves around 39 km of tunneling, of which 36 km has been successfully completed.

Addressing questions about the completion timeline, the Railway Minister emphasized that factors like land acquisition, forest clearances, utility shifting, geological challenges, and statutory approvals could affect the timelines and costs of large-scale infrastructure projects.

The project is expected to be completed and commissioned by the end of 2025, aligning with Sikkim’s 50th Statehood Year celebrations.

Rangpo-Gangtok Extension Gains Momentum

The Final Location Survey for the 69-km Rangpo-Gangtok rail line has also been sanctioned, a significant milestone in realizing the vision of connecting Sikkim’s capital, Gangtok, to India’s national rail network. The DPR preparation is now underway, bringing the ambitious project closer to fruition.

Local Support and Optimism

Indra Hang Subba expressed optimism about the updates, highlighting the transformative potential of these rail projects. “Sikkim is entering its Golden Decade of development and progress under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang-Golay. The timely completion of the Sevoke-Rangpo rail link will be a game-changer, especially for our tourism and hospitality sectors,” he said.

The Sevoke-Rangpo railway project is anticipated to revolutionize connectivity and stimulate tourism and economic growth in Sikkim. It is set to position the state as a pivotal player in India’s Himalayan development initiatives.

