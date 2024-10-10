Historic Army Commanders’ Conference to be Held in Gangtok, Sikkim

Gangtok, October 10 : In a groundbreaking move, the Indian Army is set to host its prestigious Army Commanders’ Conference in Gangtok, Sikkim, from October 11 to 12, 2024. This marks a significant departure from tradition, as the conference has never been held in this location before. Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will attend the conference alongside senior military officials to discuss critical strategic matters, defense preparedness, and operational readiness in a rapidly evolving security environment.

Key Objectives of the Conference

Addressing critical strategic matters

Discussing defense preparedness

Enhancing operational readiness

Adapting to contemporary challenges

Reinforcing operational capabilities

Raksha Mantri’s Engagements

During his two-day visit, Shri Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the Prerna Sthal, a memorial dedicated to the 22 soldiers who lost their lives during the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in 2023. Located in Burdang, Sikkim, this memorial honors their bravery and sacrifice.

Additionally, the Raksha Mantri will participate in the traditional Shastra Pooja on October 12, commemorating Dussehra with rituals that reflect the Indian Army’s deep cultural heritage. This ceremony includes the Kalash Pooja and Vahan Pooja, highlighting the reverence for military equipment as guardians of national sovereignty.

Significance of the Conference Location

The choice of Gangtok, Sikkim, as the conference location underscores the Indian Army’s focus on ground realities and its commitment to addressing regional security challenges. The conference comes amid the lingering border row in eastern Ladakh, making it a crucial gathering for senior military officials.

The Army Commanders’ Conference will serve as a forum for senior commanders to review current operational preparedness, deliberate on critical strategies, and outline future directives. With the participation of top army commanders, including the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, this conference is set to be a milestone event in the Indian Army’s operational leadership.

