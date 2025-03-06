Gold Valued at ₹12.56 Crore Seized from Actress Ranya Rao at Bengaluru Airport

Authorities at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, have seized gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore from Kannada actress Ranya Rao. Following the seizure, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) conducted searches at her residence, leading to the recovery of additional gold jewelry valued at ₹2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to ₹2.67 crore. The total seizure now stands at ₹17.29 crore.

Ranya Rao, 33, was intercepted by DRI officials upon her arrival from Dubai on an Emirates flight on March 3. Based on intelligence inputs, officers discovered 14.2 kg of foreign-origin gold concealed on her person. According to reports from news agency PTI, this constitutes one of the largest gold seizures at Bengaluru airport in recent times.

The Ministry of Finance has confirmed that the actress was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

Ranya Rao is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, who currently serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. In response to the incident, he stated that he had no prior knowledge of her business activities, describing the case as a “huge shock and disappointment.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara declined to comment, citing the ongoing DRI investigation.

“The investigation is currently underway. The DRI is handling the case, and until they provide conclusive information, I am unable to comment. I have also directed our department to gather relevant information,” he informed reporters.

Karnataka DGP Expresses Shock Over Stepdaughter Ranya Rao’s Arrest in Gold Smuggling Case

In response to the development, Dr. Rao firmly distanced himself from the incident, emphasizing his unblemished professional record. Speaking to news agency ANI, he stated, “The law will take its course. There has never been a blemish on my career.” He further clarified that he had no prior knowledge of Ranya’s alleged involvement and only became aware of the situation through media reports.

“Like any father, I was shocked and deeply saddened when I learned about this through the media. I had no knowledge of these activities and prefer not to comment further,” he said.

Addressing his relationship with Ranya, Dr. Rao explained, “She does not reside with us; she lives separately with her husband. There may be some underlying family issues contributing to this situation.”