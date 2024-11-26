CM Prem Singh Tamang Extends Generosity to Injured Journalist from Darjeeling

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has once again showcased his compassionate leadership by extending financial aid to Suraj Rai, Chief Editor of AJ News, Darjeeling, who sustained severe injuries in an accident last week.

On behalf of the Chief Minister, his Media Coordinator, Ms. Dichen Ongmu, personally visited Mukherjee Hospital in Siliguri, where Mr. Rai is undergoing treatment, to deliver the much-needed assistance. The journalist’s condition necessitated urgent surgery, placing a significant financial strain on his family.

Responding to an appeal from Mr. Rai’s loved ones, CM Tamang acted on humanitarian grounds to ensure the family received the support they needed during this challenging time. The timely aid not only eased their financial worries but also brought emotional relief to Mr. Rai’s family.

Expressing their heartfelt gratitude, the family conveyed their appreciation for the Chief Minister’s generosity and his unwavering commitment to supporting those in need. This gesture of kindness has underscored CM Tamang’s dedication to the welfare of individuals beyond political and geographic boundaries.

