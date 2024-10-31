With CM PS Golay’s Vision, Sikkim Sets New Standards in Women’s Welfare

More than a leader, he has emerged as a brother to the women of Sikkim

In the heart of Sikkim, a revolution in women’s welfare is unfolding under the leadership of Chief Minister PS Golay. More than a leader, he has emerged as a brother to the women of Sikkim—ensuring their safety, prosperity, and empowerment with unmatched dedication. Golay’s progressive initiatives have set new standards for women’s welfare, signaling an era where women’s needs and aspirations are prioritized. From economic assistance to robust social support, his policies have carved a path that uplifts every mother, sister, and daughter in the state.

Sikkim’s women, who traditionally faced limitations in resources and support, now find themselves at the center of Golay’s governance. Under the Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana, every mother receives an annual financial assistance of Rs. 40,000—an unparalleled step in India. Additionally, the Aama Sahyog Yojana provides four free LPG cylinders each year, easing the daily burdens of households across the state. These measures, driven by Golay’s “Women First” vision, speak to a larger goal: empowering women economically and socially.

One of the most lauded initiatives is the Bahini Yojana, a transformative program ensuring access to sanitary products for schoolgirls across government schools. With sanitary pad vending machines installed in secondary and higher secondary schools, the initiative promotes health and dignity, making it easier for girls to pursue education without hindrance.

In another pioneering effort, the Mero Rukh Mero Santati scheme plants 108 trees for every newborn, accompanied by a fixed deposit of Rs. 10,800 for the child until adulthood under Shishu Samriddhi Yojana —a blend of environmental and economic security that not only benefits families but also strengthens Sikkim’s fight against climate change.

For the working mothers of Sikkim, Golay’s administration offers a year-long maternity leave, the highest in the nation, symbolizing the respect and value he places on motherhood and family. The Vatsalya Yojana provides up to Rs. 3 lakh in assistance to support fertility and family health, ensuring every woman in Sikkim has the opportunity to build a stable future. His promise of new working women hostels and crèche facilities aims to enhance women’s participation in the workforce, breaking barriers that once stood in their way.

Looking ahead, Golay’s manifesto envisions even greater strides. His administration plans to launch Sikkim WE-Hub, an incubator to promote women-led startups and entrepreneurial initiatives. By ensuring that at least 35% of startups funded by the government are women-led, he paves the way for increased financial independence and leadership among women in business. Additionally, the Shakti Scheme will uplift Self-Help Groups (SHGs), reimbursing outstanding loans and providing interest-free funds of up to Rs. 5 lakh. There are also plans to provide SHGs with special food service contracts at government functions to promote their growth.

Women-centric law enforcement is also on the horizon, with Pink Police Stations staffed by women in every district. Meanwhile, the Matritva Suraksha Kavach offers Rs. 21,000 to every pregnant mother for essential nutritious food, and the Ayushman Bhav Scheme provides baby kits filled with vital items for a newborn’s healthy start. These policies exemplify Golay’s comprehensive approach to welfare, a multi-layered commitment that reaches women at every stage of life.

Under CM PS Golay’s stewardship, Sikkim has become a beacon of hope and empowerment for women across India. The women of Sikkim have come to regard him not only as a visionary leader but as a steadfast brother who has dedicated himself to their well-being. Through his tireless efforts, Golay has etched a new chapter in women’s welfare in Sikkim, creating a legacy of empowerment, security, and opportunity for generations to come.

Dr Pratik Sharma

Gangtok