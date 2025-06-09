Wife Surrenders in Honeymoon Murder Case of Indore Man in Meghalaya; Four Arrested, Probe Intensifies

New Delhi, June 09 : In a shocking twist to the murder of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, the Meghalaya Police have arrested four individuals, including Raja’s wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is accused of orchestrating the killing. One suspect remains on the run.

Sonam, who had been missing for over two weeks, was located in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, and surrendered to local police at the Nandganj police station late Sunday night. She is expected to be transferred to Meghalaya soon for formal legal proceedings. The arrest marks a major breakthrough in the case, which has gripped public attention nationwide.

According to Inspector General of Police Dalton P. Marak, Sonam’s surrender brings the total number of arrested suspects to four. A fifth suspect is still being pursued. Meghalaya DGP Idashisha Nongrang confirmed that investigations are ongoing and all arrested individuals are being interrogated to uncover further links.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) in Uttar Pradesh, Amitabh Yash, reported that Sonam was found at Kashi Dhaba along the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway. She was taken to Sadar Hospital for a medical check-up and is now under protection at the One Stop Centre in Ghazipur. The Meghalaya Police are expected to take her into custody shortly.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma praised the police force’s swift action, writing on X, “Within 7 days a major breakthrough has been achieved… Three assailants from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, the woman has surrendered, and operations continue to apprehend the final accused.”

The body of Raja Raghuvanshi was discovered on June 2 in a gorge near Sohrarim, close to Cherrapunji, nearly 10 days after the couple was reported missing on May 23. On that day, a local guide in Meghalaya, Albert Pde, saw the couple with three other men climbing stairs from Nongriat to Mawlakhiat. The group was overheard speaking in Hindi, though Pde could not understand the conversation.

While the police suspect Sonam of plotting the murder by hiring contract killers, her father Devi Singh has publicly defended her, alleging political bias in the investigation. He claimed Sonam is innocent and demanded a CBI inquiry, accusing the Meghalaya Police of shielding the real culprits and misleading the public.

Authorities confirmed that the operation to nab the remaining suspect continues in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, Sonam’s transfer to Meghalaya is pending coordination between the two state police forces.