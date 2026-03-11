WHEN THE FLAME GOES OUT: HOW A MIDDLE EAST WAR IS STARVING INDIA OF ITS COOKING GAS

There is a peculiar, suffocating silence spreading across India’s restaurant kitchens, railway pantry cars, and household stoves. It is the silence of unlit burners. A crisis born thousands of miles away in the blood-soaked waters of the Strait of Hormuz has now arrived at the doorstep of the ordinary Indian, threatening not just the evening meal but livelihoods, industries, and the economic foundation of a nation of 1.4 billion people.

India is running out of LPG. And the reason is war.

THE CHOKEPOINT THAT CHANGED EVERYTHING

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow ribbon of water wedged between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula, is arguably the single most consequential stretch of ocean on the planet. Nearly one-fifth of the world’s entire oil and gas supply passes through it each day. When the United States-Israel military conflict with Iran erupted and Iran exercised its de facto control over this passage, it did not merely rattle global energy markets. It made a direct and devastating announcement to New Delhi: your supply is cut.

India is particularly exposed in a way that few nations are. Approximately 60 percent of India’s LPG consumption is sourced through imports. Of that imported share, roughly 90 percent flows through the Strait of Hormuz. When Iran sealed off that passage to nations it considers hostile, India’s supply chain was severed with surgical precision. The arithmetic is brutal: India has lost, almost overnight, somewhere between 50 and 55 percent of its total LPG supply. Daily production has effectively halved.

Meanwhile, the only two alternative pipeline routes that exist — Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline reaching the Red Sea port of Yanbu, and the UAE’s Habshan-Fujairah pipeline bypassing the Strait entirely — are nowhere near sufficient in volume or flexibility to compensate for what India has lost. They are lifelines designed for a world that is not currently on fire. The question global markets are asking is no longer whether energy prices will rise. It is how high, and for how long.

THE STREETS OF DELHI: PANIC AT THE CYLINDER

In the capital, the crisis has acquired a deeply human texture. A new government directive requiring a mandatory 25-day gap between LPG refill bookings came into force this week, replacing the previous 21-day rule. The stated intent was rational enough — to prevent panic hoarding and artificial queuing. The actual effect on the ground has been something closer to organized chaos.

Distributors in West Delhi report a complete halt in fresh cylinder supplies. An agency in Kirti Nagar that typically receives 350 cylinders daily from a Haryana plant received zero on Tuesday, managing to sell 326 units only by drawing down the previous day’s leftover stock. Agency staff report being flooded with desperate calls from residents in Vikaspuri and Rajinder Nagar, areas where middle-class households now face the prospect of cold kitchens.

The black market, predictably, has moved swiftly to exploit the vacuum. Domestic cylinders officially priced at Rs 1,100 are changing hands in the grey economy for Rs 2,000 — nearly double the regulated price. Tea vendors, dhabas, and small food stalls — the invisible engine of urban India’s daily nutrition and informal employment — are being squeezed into an impossible corner, forced either to absorb the extortionate black market price or cease operating.

The government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act in a bid to prioritize domestic households, and oil marketing companies have issued assurances that no shortage formally exists. But as one distributor representative bluntly observed, the automated booking system is simply not generating refill slips for households that need gas before 25 days have elapsed. Official assurances and lived reality are speaking two entirely different languages.

INDIA’S RAILWAYS FEEL THE HEAT

The crisis has now reached an institution that millions of Indians depend on daily and take for granted as one of the country’s most reliable social guarantees: the Indian Railways. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, better known as IRCTC, manages food services for the nation’s vast rail network. It serves close to 17 lakh meals every day across India through base kitchens and onboard catering operations. Approximately 20 percent of those meals originate in the western zone alone.

IRCTC is now facing a genuine operational emergency. Its base kitchens — the facilities where cooked meals are prepared before being loaded onto trains — are being directly hit by the LPG shortage. Pantry cars on trains generally function as reheating and distribution units rather than cooking stations, but the disruption upstream in the base kitchens is throttling the entire supply chain. Indian Railways is now actively considering temporarily suspending cooked meal services on trains. Passengers who pre-booked meals through their ticket reservations may be entitled to refunds if the suspension proceeds.

IRCTC has directed its station licensees — food plazas, refreshment rooms, Jan Aahar outlets — to shift to microwave ovens and electric induction stoves wherever feasible, and to activate contingency plans to limit disruption. These are genuine emergency measures, not precautionary ones. A senior railway official has confirmed the situation is serious and could worsen considerably in the days ahead. For the millions of passengers on long-distance journeys who rely on train catering not as a convenience but as their primary source of a hot meal, this is not an abstraction. It is hunger at 100 kilometers per hour.

AN ECONOMY BEING STRIPPED FROM THE INSIDE

The wider economic damage is extraordinary in both its scale and its speed. The hospitality and food service sector has been hit with an almost instantaneous ferocity because restaurants and hotels, unlike households, cannot maintain LPG storage reserves for safety reasons. They operate on daily delivery cycles. When the supply stopped, they had no buffer. None.

In Mumbai, reports indicate that 20 percent of hotels and restaurants have already shuttered. Industry observers warn that within days, that figure could climb to 50 percent. In Tamil Nadu, around 10,000 hotels, restaurants, and industrial units are described as being on the verge of closure. In Delhi NCR and Punjab, thousands of establishments face the same fate. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Bihar are all reporting similar distress signals.

The damage extends well beyond food service. Morbi in Gujarat, which houses India’s dominant ceramic tile manufacturing industry, has approximately 650 industrial units. Of those, 170 have already closed their doors and roughly one lakh workers have lost their income. This in a single district of a single state. Extrapolated across India’s industrial landscape — where LPG is a primary fuel for kilns, furnaces, and processing facilities — the human cost escalates dramatically. Opposition politician Arvind Kejriwal has warned that more than one crore people — ten million Indians — stand at immediate risk of unemployment if the crisis continues unabated. The peak wedding season, an enormous economic driver for caterers, florists, decorators, musicians, and venue operators, is now under direct threat. Weddings are being postponed.

The government has also sharply increased prices for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders, compounding the burden on ordinary citizens who are simultaneously contending with scarcity and inflation on the same essential commodity.

THE FOREIGN POLICY FAULT LINE

What makes this crisis so politically incendiary inside India is not merely its severity — it is the question of whether it was avoidable.

India’s foreign policy, for more than seven decades since independence, was built on a single foundational principle: non-alignment. Through the Cold War, through proxy conflicts, through superpower rivalries, India maintained the sovereign right to stand apart, to trade with all, to be beholden to none. This strategic independence was not mere ideology — it was economic architecture. It is why Iran, which controls the Strait of Hormuz, was for decades considered a trusted partner in India’s energy supply chain.

That architecture now lies in pieces. Iran’s decision to block Indian shipments through the Strait is being directly attributed to India’s political positioning in the current conflict — specifically, the perception that New Delhi has aligned itself with Washington and Tel Aviv rather than observing strict neutrality. Critics, including Kejriwal, argue that Prime Minister Modi’s visible proximity to Israeli leadership in the days immediately preceding the outbreak of hostilities — at a moment when any experienced foreign policy hand could read the trajectory of events — was a catastrophic diplomatic misjudgment that has now been converted into a domestic energy emergency.

The geopolitical irony is not subtle. Russia and China, which have maintained working relationships with Tehran, continue to move their ships through the Strait of Hormuz. India does not. The consequences of that difference are felt not in diplomatic cables but in empty restaurant kitchens and cold railway pantry cars.

CONCLUSION: THE PRICE OF MISREADING THE WORLD

India stands today at a pivotal and uncomfortable intersection. A war it did not start, in a region from which it imports its lifeblood, is now dismantling portions of its domestic economy at a pace that would have seemed unthinkable weeks ago. The Strait of Hormuz is 2,500 kilometers from New Delhi. In energy terms, it is in the next room.

The immediate challenge for the government is operational and urgent: secure alternative supply routes, accelerate pipeline diversification, manage rationing equitably, and prevent the black market from calcifying into the primary distribution mechanism. The medium-term challenge is strategic: the non-aligned doctrine, long dismissed by some as a relic of the Cold War, has just reasserted its relevance with remarkable force. A nation that anchors 55 percent of its essential cooking fuel imports through a single maritime chokepoint — one controlled by a nation it has antagonized — has not managed its strategic risk. It has gambled with it.

For the tea vendor in New Friends Colony paying Rs 2,000 for a cylinder worth Rs 1,100, for the tile worker in Morbi who no longer has a factory to return to, for the rail passenger on a long-distance train who may carry their own food on the journey ahead — the Middle East conflict is not distant news. It is the price of an empty stove.