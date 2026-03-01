When a Chief Minister Picks Up a Ladle: PS Tamang’s Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts

Gangtok, 1 March : In a world where most political leaders are seen behind podiums and surrounded by tight security, Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) chose to step into a kitchen instead — and that simple act is winning admiration across Sikkim and beyond.

A recent video shows the Chief Minister in a casual rust-colored polo shirt, standing by a large stove and stirring a kadhai like any other cook. There was no formality, no show — just a leader working side by side with kitchen staff. At one point, he even squatted down to check the flame, completely at ease, as if he had done this a hundred times before.

This touching moment happened at a hostel in Rangpo Mining area, where children from below-poverty-line (BPL) families are being trained in cricket. Instead of giving a routine speech and leaving, he chose to do something more personal — he cooked for the children himself.

And this wasn’t a sudden idea for the cameras. He had made a promise earlier, asking the children what they wanted to eat and assuring them he would cook it for them. This visit was simply him keeping his word.



He often says, “I am not your Chief Minister, I am your Chief Servant.” This time, those words turned into action. By stepping into the kitchen, he broke the invisible barrier that usually separates leaders from the people.

In times when many crave authenticity from those in power, this small but powerful gesture reminds everyone that true leadership isn’t just about policies — it’s about connection, humility, and keeping your promises.