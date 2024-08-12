Violence Erupts During 78th Independence Day Cup Match at Tumin-Lingee Constituency

Singtam, 12 August : Tensions flared on Sunday during the 78th Independence Day Cup match at Samdong School in the Tumin-Lingee constituency. Residents of Tumin-Lingee in Sikkim have now decided to boycott social worker Phurba Rinzing Sherpa from entering their area following a violent clash involving a group of 10-12 bouncers associated with him.

According to local reports, the school principal was brutally assaulted by the group, who allegedly acted on behalf of Sherpa, a self-proclaimed social worker. Witnesses claim that Sherpa’s bouncers and associates violently attacked innocent bystanders and members of the Independence Day Celebration Committee, using microphone stands and stools as weapons. Several people, including elderly citizens, were injured in the incident.

Locals demonstrated later demanding enforcement authority to take stringent action against Phurba Rinzing Sherpa with “Go Back Phurba Rinzing Sherpa Slogans”.

Watch Allegation Video By Public