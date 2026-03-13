US KC-135 Refuelling Aircraft Crashes in Iraq During Iran War Mission; Rescue Teams Rush to Site

New Delhi, 13 March : A US military refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq while supporting operations related to the ongoing conflict with Iran. This prompted an immediate search and rescue mission.

The aircraft involved was a KC-135 Stratotanker, which the US Air Force uses for aerial refuelling missions. These planes allow fighter jets and other military aircraft to stay in the air longer by refuelling them during flight.

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the incident involved two planes operating in the same area. One plane went down in western Iraq, while the other landed safely. Officials confirmed that the crash took place in what they called “friendly airspace.”

The military stated that the crash was not due to enemy fire or friendly fire. Authorities have not confirmed the exact cause of the accident, and an investigation is underway to find out what led to the incident.

At least five crew members were believed to be on board the aircraft when it crashed. Rescue teams were quickly sent to the area, and search and recovery operations are ongoing as officials work to locate and assist the crew. The condition of those on board has not yet been officially confirmed.

The KC-135 Stratotanker has long been an important aircraft in US military operations. It enables combat planes to conduct extended missions through mid-air refuelling. Such operations are complex and require precise coordination between aircraft flying at high speeds and close distances.

The crash happens at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East, as the United States continues military operations related to the conflict with Iran. Officials stated that more information about the incident and the rescue effort will be released as the situation develops.