Two Killed, Eight Injured as Passenger Vehicle Plunges into Gorge Near Birik Dara

Siliguri, Dec 13: At least two people lost their lives and eight others were injured after a passenger vehicle plunged deep into a gorge near Birik Dara along National Highway-10 (NH-10) on Friday evening.

According to preliminary information, a Tata Sumo Gold (registration number WB 76 8204) carrying 10 passengers skidded off the highway and fell far below the road at the Birik Dara stretch.

Soon after the incident, NHIDCL personnel and the Rambi Police launched a rescue operation and rushed the injured to nearby medical facilities.

Police sources confirmed that two occupants died on the spot. Their identities have not yet been established. Out of the remaining passengers, six have been identified, while details of four others are still awaited.

Identified Victims:

1. Goutam Roy (33)

S/O Khirendranath Roy, Gram Gourchandi, PO Manikganj, PS Kotwali, Jalpaiguri

2. Sagar Sharma (24) – Driver

S/O Late Narad Sharma, Bara Fubri, PO Salugara, PS Bhaktinagar, Jalpaiguri

3. Subodh Baran Ghosh

S/O Sewak Ghosh, Bolpur, PS Shantiniketan, Birbhum

4. Anoj Kumar Prasad Mahatao

S/O Magister Mahatao, Singtam Bazar, Gangtok

5. Nigma Tshedup Sherpa

S/O Late Dawa Sherpa, Champasri Devidanga, PS Pradhanagar, Darjeeling

6. Ram Bahadur Chettri

S/O Indra Bahadur Chettri, Rangpo

Authorities stated that further details, including the identification of the remaining four passengers, will be shared as soon as they are confirmed. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.