Two Apprehended in Singtam Following Deadly Brawl at Lall Bazaar

Singtam, Oct 3 : Singtam Police have detained two individuals in connection with the fatal assault of a 39-year-old government employee that occurred at Lall Bazaar on Thursday night.

Reportedly the violent dispute involved the deceased between 5:30 PM-6 PM , identified as Dinesh Pradhan, and two local meat shop operators, Ishlam Sheikh and Jalal Sheikh. During the confrontation, Pradhan suffered severe injuries. He was rushed to a nearby Singtam District hospital but tragically succumbed to his wounds while undergoing medical treatment around 7 PM.

Authorities have confirmed the arrests and registered a murder case against the accused. The charges have been filed under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police officials stated that a thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the precise circumstances and sequence of events that led to the incident.

