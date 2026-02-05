TRAGEDY ON THE PODIUM: SIKKIM MOURNS PROMISING UROLOGIST DR. TSHERING BHUTIA

Gangtok/Indore, 5 Feb : A pall of gloom has descended upon the medical fraternity of Sikkim following the heartbreaking demise of Dr. Tshering (Doma) Bhutia. The promising young urologist passed away in the early hours of Wednesday in Indore, days after suffering a catastrophic medical emergency while presenting a paper at an international conference.

The tragedy unfolded on Saturday afternoon at USICON-2026, a prestigious international urology event held in Indore. Dr. Bhutia was at the podium, in the midst of sharing her research, when she suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed.

A Battle for Life

According to reports, immediate action was taken by colleagues and delegates present at the venue, who administered CPR before rushing her to Life Care Hospital. She was subsequently shifted to Apollo Hospital, Indore, for advanced critical care.

Medical evaluations revealed that Dr. Bhutia suffered from a pre-existing brain aneurysm—a weakening of a blood vessel wall. The aneurysm had ruptured during her presentation, causing severe internal bleeding.

Despite being placed on life support and receiving intensive medical intervention, her condition remained critical. While plans were briefly considered to airlift her to Medanta Hospital in Mumbai, her family decided to continue her treatment in Indore. Despite the best efforts of the medical teams, she succumbed to the condition early Wednesday morning.

State Leadership Expresses Grief

The news has sent shockwaves through the state, prompting an outpouring of grief from officials and the public alike. Sikkim Health Minister G.T. Dhungel expressed profound sorrow over the untimely loss, describing Dr. Bhutia as a dedicated and talented medical professional.

In a heartfelt condolence message, Minister Dhungel remarked that her untimely passing has left a deep void in the medical fraternity. He stated that this is not only a setback for the healthcare community but a personal loss for the state of Sikkim. The Minister extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, praying for their strength during this devastating time.

A Final Journey Home

Dr. Bhutia is remembered not just for her expertise, but for her commitment to healthcare and her patients. Her mortal remains are currently being transported back to her hometown in Sikkim, where colleagues, friends, and family await to pay their final respects to a doctor who dedicated her life to saving others, right up until her final moments.