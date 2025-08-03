Traffic on NH-10 from Sevoke to Chitrey to be suspended for three days due to safety concerns

Siliguri, Aug 3: In a significant development affecting commuters and transporters, the Highway Administrator of NH-10 has announced a temporary suspension of vehicular movement on a key stretch of the highway. The closure spans from Sevoke (Km 0.0, Coronation Bridge) to Km 30.0 (Chitrey) and will be in effect from 8:00 PM on August 3, 2025, to 6:00 PM on August 6, 2025.

The order, issued under Section 33 of the Control of National Highway (Land and Traffic) Act 2002, cites safety considerations as the reason behind the decision. All classes of vehicles are barred from using this section of NH-10 during the specified period.

The District Administration has been advised to make appropriate traffic regulation arrangements to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles through alternative routes.

Travelers and transport operators are advised to plan accordingly and follow updates from local authorities for any further changes.

NH-10 Closure and Alternative Routes Issued by Kalimpong Administration

The Kalimpong district administration has issued a travel advisory and alternative routes for light vehicles following the indefinite closure of National Highway 10 (NH-10). The closure, mandated by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), is a result of a significant crack that has appeared at the 6.8-kilometer mark of the highway.

The affected stretch, spanning from Sevoke (km 0) to Chittrey (km 30), is a critical link between Siliguri and Gangtok. The closure is expected to cause major disruptions to traffic and essential transport services to Sikkim.

In light of the situation, the Kalimpong Police have announced three alternative routes for small and light-duty vehicles:

Route 1: Siliguri → Jorbungalow → Teesta Bazaar → Rangpo → Gangtok

Route 2: Siliguri → Sevoke → Damdim → Gorubathan → Lava → Alagarah → Rangpo → Gangtok

Route 3: Siliguri → Sevoke → Bagrakote → Lava → Alagarah → Rangpo → Gangtok (via NH-717A)

Heavy vehicles are currently prohibited from using these routes for travel to or from Gangtok, as the roads are not deemed safe for larger loads under the current conditions. Authorities are working to assess the damage and will provide updates on the reopening of NH-10 as the situation develops.