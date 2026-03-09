Total Annihilation: How India Crushed NZ by 96 Runs to Seal a Historic T20 World Cup Three-Peat

Pakyong, March 9 : You don’t just walk into the Narendra Modi Stadium and expect a quiet game of cricket. Not on a Sunday night, and certainly not with a World Cup on the line. Yesterday, over 86,000 fans watched as Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India tore up the script, bulldozing New Zealand by a staggering 96 runs to claim their third T20 World Cup—becoming the first men’s team in history to successfully defend the title.

And they did it with absolute, ruthless dominance.

The writing was on the wall the moment Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl. Hoping the late-evening dew would make a chase easier, the Kiwi skipper was instead hit by an avalanche. Abhishek Sharma gave India a terrifyingly fast start, bringing up the tournament’s fastest fifty and eventually falling for a 21-ball 52. Ishan Kishan kept the foot firmly on the gas with a 25-ball 54.

But the night truly belonged to Sanju Samson.

Crowned Player of the Tournament, Samson played an innings of pure, calculated violence. He bludgeoned 89 runs off just 46 deliveries, sending eight of them deep into the Ahmedabad stands and leaving the New Zealand attack visibly out of answers. By the time the dust settled on the first innings, India had posted an astronomical 255 for 5—the highest total ever recorded in a T20 World Cup final.

Chasing 256 in a high-stakes final is less a cricket match and more an impossible math problem. New Zealand needed nearly 13 runs an over from ball one, and Jasprit Bumrah made sure they never even got off the ground.

While Tim Seifert fought a lonely battle for his 52, Bumrah was simply playing a different game. India’s pace spearhead carved through the Kiwi lineup with unplayable yorkers and deceptive changes of pace, returning absurd figures of 4 for 15 in his four overs to secure Player of the Match honors. Spinners Axar Patel (3/27) and Varun Chakaravarthy quietly strangled the middle order, and New Zealand ultimately folded for 159 in the 19th over.

The josh in the stadium was absolutely deafening from the first ball to the last, but the celebrations didn’t stop at the boundary ropes. Within minutes of Yadav lifting the trophy beneath a sky full of fireworks, the entire country was wide awake and celebrating.

Tributes immediately poured in from the highest offices and biggest names in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the squad’s “exceptional skill and teamwork,” noting that the win brought joy to 1.4 billion Indians. The cricketing fraternity was equally in awe. Sachin Tendulkar called the sheer dominance of the performance “legendary,” while Virat Kohli singled out Bumrah’s masterclass as “one of the greatest ever seen in a white-ball final.” Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan also joined the chorus, celebrating the team’s “unstoppable spirit.”

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Congratulates Team India on Historic T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has extended warm congratulations to the India national cricket team for their remarkable victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

In a his Facebook page , the Chief Minister praised the Indian team for delivering an outstanding performance and creating history by successfully defending the T20 World Cup title. With this latest triumph, India has now become the first nation to retain the championship and the only team to secure the title three times, setting a new milestone in the tournament’s history.

Tamang described the victory as a proud moment for the entire country, saying the achievement reflects the players’ determination, unity, and unwavering commitment to excellence on the international stage. He also noted that the team’s performance has inspired millions of cricket fans across the nation.

The Chief Minister added that such victories not only strengthen India’s sporting legacy but also bring immense joy and pride to people from every corner of the country.

March 8th, 2026, won’t just go down in the record books as another tournament win. It is the night India cemented a white-ball dynasty.