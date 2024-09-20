Tirupati Balaji Temple’s Laddu Sales Generate ₹500 Crore Annually Amid Controversy

New Delhi, 20 September : The iconic laddus from the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh have recently made headlines due to allegations of ‘animal fat’ contamination. These laddus, offered as “prasadam” by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), are a staple for devotees visiting the temple.

According to a TOI report, TTD prepares and distributes around 3 lakh laddus daily at Tirumala, generating approximately ₹500 crore annually from laddu sales. The laddus, available both on the temple premises and at designated counters outside, have a shelf life of up to 15 days when properly packaged.

Tirupati Balaji Travels notes that the laddus come in three sizes: small (40 grams), medium (175 grams), and large (750 grams). The small laddus are free for all devotees, while the medium and large laddus are priced at ₹50 and ₹200, respectively.

The controversy erupted when N Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YSRCP government of adulterating the sacred Tirumala Laddu with animal fat instead of pure ghee. In response, YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned Naidu’s accusations, calling them a grave sin against the sanctity of the temple and the faith of millions of Hindus.

A lab test by the Gujarat-based National Dairy Board found traces of “foreign fat” in the ghee used for the laddus, including beef tallow, pig fat, and fish oil. The report, revealed by the TDP, has intensified the ongoing war of words between the TDP and the YSRCP over the alleged adulteration of Tirupati prasad.