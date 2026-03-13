Three Sikkim Ministers Gets Additional Portfolios

Gangtok, March 13: The Governor of Sikkim, Om Prakash Mathur, has issued an official order assigning additional departmental responsibilities to three members of the state’s Council of Ministers.

According to the order issued on March 12, 2026, the portfolios have been allocated in partial modification of an earlier government order dated June 12, 2024. The new arrangement adds specific departments to the ministers in addition to the portfolios they are already handling.

Under the revised allocation, Arun Kumar Upreti has been given responsibility for the Panchayati Raj Department. G. T. Dhungel has been assigned the Department of AYUSH, while Tshering Thendup Bhutia will oversee the Department of Food Processing Industries.

The order formalizes the updated distribution of responsibilities within the state cabinet and takes effect immediately. The decision was issued with the approval of the Governor and communicated through official channels of the state government.