The Girl Who Forgot Everything Just Reminded Us What We Are Capable Of

Dr. Athira Sugathan from Kerala has captured national attention after securing the 483rd rank in the 2025 UPSC Civil Services Examination. Her achievement is extraordinary given the massive hurdles she had to overcome.

Following a severe road accident in 2016, she was left with a permanent disability and amnesia, confining her to a wheelchair. Athira’s incredible path from losing her memory and mobility to passing one of India’s most punishing exams stands as a profound testament to human resilience and unbreakable willpower.

New Delhi, March 10 : Some stories make you stop scrolling, put your phone down, and take a hard look at your own excuses. Dr. Athira Sugathan’s story is exactly that kind of wake-up call.

Imagine waking up in a hospital bed attached to a ventilator. You try to move, but your legs won’t respond. You try to remember how you got there, but your mind is entirely blank. This wasn’t a movie script; it was 2016, and this was Athira’s reality.

A careless night out with friends in Bengaluru had ended in a brutal motorcycle crash over a speed breaker on Mysore Road. The impact was so severe that doctors initially told her friends she might not make it, prompting a panicked, heartbreaking call to her father. She survived, but she woke up paralyzed from the waist down and suffering from severe amnesia. Her life as a carefree dental student was gone.

For most people, simply learning to exist in a wheelchair would be the battle of a lifetime. But Athira didn’t just want to exist. She wanted her life back.

The comeback wasn’t a quick montage. It was three brutal years of piecing her memory back together and figuring out how to navigate a world that isn’t built for wheelchairs. And yet, she went back to her medical textbooks. Swallowing her pride, she sat alongside her juniors to take her final-year dental exams. She passed, earning her BDS degree and completing her internship.

But clearing medical school was just the warmup.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, while working with the Kerala Pravasi Association, Athira saw how deeply systemic issues affected everyday people. It wasn’t enough to treat patients one by one anymore; she wanted to be in a position to fix the system itself. She set her sights on one of the toughest exams in the world: the UPSC Civil Services.

This is where the story shifts from individual grit to the incredible power of family. You can’t talk about Athira’s success without talking about her sister, Anagha. Anagha literally dropped her psychology degree and enrolled in a nursing course just so she could be Athira’s full-time caregiver. Backed by parents who stood like a wall behind her, Athira went into isolation.

Supported by the Chithrashalabham project—an initiative for UPSC aspirants with disabilities—she worked with absolute tunnel vision. For months on end, she slept barely four hours a night. She failed her first attempt. She failed her second. On her third, she made it to the interview stage but missed the final cut.

Most would have packed it in. Athira geared up for round four.

When the results finally dropped this year, Dr. Athira Sugathan’s name sat proudly at Rank 483. And she did it entirely on her own terms, taking her interview and choosing her optional subject in Malayalam, a nod to her roots in the government schools of Kozhikode.

When her phone blew up with calls from the media and well-wishers, she was characteristically quiet about it all. “I realized that struggles are not barriers,” she told a reporter. “They are stepping stones.”

Athira’s journey from a ventilator to the civil services isn’t just an inspiring news piece. It’s a masterclass in defiance. She lost her legs and her memory, but she built a future that the rest of the country is now watching in awe.