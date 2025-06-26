“Be Human, Not Just Management” — A Concerned Citizen’s Appeal

While visiting Gangtok’s West Point Mall recently, I came across a deeply troubling sign that read:

“Swiggy & Zomato delivery persons are not allowed in lift. Please use stairs. – By Management”

To say I was shocked would be an understatement. In a world where we often talk about dignity of labour and respect for all, this sign felt like a slap in the face of basic humanity.

Think about it — the very delivery riders who brave heavy rain, scorching sun, and relentless traffic just to bring food to our doorstep are now being denied something as basic as using a lift? Why? Just because they wear a delivery uniform?

This isn’t just about stairs or a sticker. It’s about the mindset. A mindset that chooses exclusion over empathy, and discrimination over dignity. These hardworking educated unemployed boys and girls, riding from one end of the city to another, deserve more support, not more hurdles.

And it doesn’t stop there. I also learned that the mall security doesn’t even allow parking for the delivery riders’ two-wheelers. How far will we go in making someone’s livelihood harder?

Let’s ask ourselves:

From which angle does this decision reflect humanity?

Would we be okay if our own child was in that uniform, carrying those bags?

Food delivery is not a luxury — it’s a service, and a lifeline for many. By disrespecting the providers of this service, we insult the very system we benefit from.

To the So Called WP Management:

Your title may give you authority, but it also gives you responsibility — to lead with compassion. Being human is not a cost, it’s a value. Please remove this sign and replace it with something that reflects gratitude, not arrogance.

This is a plea, not a protest.

Be human. Before being management.

— A Concerned Citizen

Check Out The Reactions Of Netizens In TVS Facebook Page Below