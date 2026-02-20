Swift Police Raid in Singtam Bazar: Shop Owner Held with Suspected Contraband and ₹71,090 Cash

Singtam, 20 Feb: Singtam Police took swift action against alleged drug-related activities in Singtam Bazar on Thursday afternoon after receiving credible information.

According to official sources, SHO Singtam, PI Kishor Kumar Chettri, got the tip at around 1:50 PM. The information indicated that Mehfooj Ansari, a 38-year-old local resident and owner of Shaira Traditional Shop near IDBI Bank, was allegedly storing and selling illegal substances for personal gain.

Without delay, PI Mamta Rai and a police team went to the location and searched the shop thoroughly. They conducted the operation with independent witnesses present and followed legal procedures.

During the search, officers found a significant amount of suspected contraband. They also seized cash totaling ₹71,090 from the premises.

Police officials recognized the important role of LNK Bimal Chettri of Singtam Police Station. His watchfulness and involvement were key to the success of the raid.

After the operation, a formal case was filed at Singtam Police Station under the relevant provisions of the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act (SADA). Authorities confirmed that further investigation is ongoing.

Singtam Police reaffirmed their strong commitment to fighting the growing threat of illegal drugs and protecting the community from substance abuse and related crimes.