Swarm Of Bee Attack Leaves One Woman Spot Dead In Sikkim

Geyzing , Sep 29: A heartbreaking incident occurred in the settlement near the Khechuperi Monastery (Ganglay) West Sikkim last Saturday afternoon, September 27. Tshering Lhamu Lepcha, 41, tragically died on the spot after being stung by a swarm of bees (known locally as ‘Bhachhyau’) while returning home from her daily work.

Details of the Incident

According to local sources, the deceased, Tshering Lhamu Lepcha, was on her way home after gathering fodder and firewood for her daily needs and offering service at a sacred cave for worship. Villagers reported that she was suddenly attacked by a swarm of wild bees (Bhachhyau) on the way, causing her to collapse at the site of the attack.

She was the wife of Chunki Lepcha and the mother of one son. The family, already struggling with poverty and a difficult lifestyle, has suddenly lost its pillar of support, leaving the entire community in shock and grief.

Community’s Grief and Demand for Relief

Deep sorrow has gripped the village following this unthinkable accident. Locals voiced their concerns about the dangers of the forest, which they must enter to earn their livelihood. One villager lamented, “We are forced to risk our lives every day to collect fodder and firewood. Such an incident has terrified all of us. We hope this never happens again.”

The community emphasized the immediate need for support for the family, which has suddenly lost a wife, mother, and the main breadwinner. Following the painful event, the villagers have strongly urged the government and relevant authorities to provide immediate financial and social relief to the bereaved family.