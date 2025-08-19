SUSA Condemns Derogatory Remark Made Against Nepali Community

Gangtok, August 18 : Sikkim University Students’ Association (SUSA) Condemns Derogatory Remarks made Against Nepali Community and Anti-National Comments by Student

The Sikkim University Students’ Association (SUSA) strongly condemns the offensive remarks made by a University Student, Mr. Raj Shekhar (M.Com, First Semester), in the official WhatsApp group of the Department of Commerce, Sikkim University.

The student allegedly referred to the Nepali language as foreign country’s language and said that those who want to use it should go to Nepal. These comments are a direct insult to the Nepali-speaking community, which is an important part of both Sikkim and India. The Nepali language is also recognized in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The student also made anti-national remarks by questioning the celebration of Independence Day (15th August) and saying that classes should continue as usual. This shows disrespect to the sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters and goes against the spirit of national unity.

SUSA believes these remarks are divisive and harmful to peace and harmony within the university. The Association has also formally submitted a complaint letter to the office of the Vice Chancellor and Registrar urging them to conduct an immediate enquiry and take strict disciplinary action against the student, highlighting the fact that his presence in the University and the state shall tarnish the united spirit of the University Fraternity.

SUSA stands firm in its commitment to protect the cultural and linguistic identity of the Nepali-speaking community and to uphold the values of unity in diversity. We will always oppose any attempt to create hatred or to weaken the unity of India.

SUSA also appeals to all students to maintain respect, inclusiveness, and patriotism within the Sikkim University campus.