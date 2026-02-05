STNM Hospital to Begin Kidney Transplant Services from June

Gangtok. 5 Feb: Sikkim is set to take a major step forward in advanced healthcare as kidney transplant services are expected to begin at STNM Hospital from June, Health Minister G.T. Dhungel announced.

The announcement follows Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay)’s recent assurance that the state would introduce kidney transplant facilities within the next few months. According to the Health Minister, all mandatory documentation required for launching the service has already been completed.

Dhungel further informed that the state government is in the final stages of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Kolkata, which will provide technical and professional support for implementing the transplant programme in Sikkim.

Highlighting the urgency of the initiative, the minister pointed out that Sikkim has a growing number of diabetic patients, increasing the demand for specialised kidney care. He also expressed confidence that the state possesses sufficient trained medical personnel to successfully run and sustain the transplant services.