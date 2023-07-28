Startling Revelation Of Padam Gurung Death By Three Eye Witnesses

Three female students, Dichen Bhutia, Trishita Chettri, and Jennifer, have taken to social media to make a shocking revelation. In a video, the three girls openly admit that they are bearing witness to something they personally saw with their own eyes. They firmly stand by their testimony. The video mentions a person named Keshav, who, according to them, used a ‘Knuckle’ to punch on face of Late Padam Gurung off the stairs.



They have also alleged that CCTV shown by police during interrogation is tampered and they demands justice to late Padam Gurung.