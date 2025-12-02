Six Detained in Soreng as Police Intensify Crackdown on Drug Abuse

Soreng, Dec 2 : Six individuals have been detained in Soreng (Sikkim) as the district administration intensifies its crackdown on drug abuse. The operation was carried out by Nayabazar Police Station as part of the ongoing effort to curb illegal drug activity in the region.

The individuals detained have been identified as Manoj Pradhan (38) of Nayabazar, Manoj Pariyar (35) of Nayabazar, Dipesh Tamang (35) of Jorethang, Javed Alam (39) of Nayabazar, Saroj Rai (31) of Nayabazar, and Nima Sherpa (28) of Nayabazar.

According to police reports, all six individuals admitted to consuming contraband substances during questioning. They were taken to the Community Health Centre in Jorethang for medical examination, where they tested positive using the Multiple Drug Testing Kit (MDTK).

The detainees are currently in police custody while formal procedures are underway to process their admission into a rehabilitation facility where they will receive counselling, treatment, and de-addiction support.

Superintendent of Police for Soreng District, Nahkul Pradhan, reaffirmed the police department’s commitment to combating drug abuse and appealed to the public to support ongoing efforts. He urged citizens, particularly youth and community leaders, to participate actively in creating a drug-free environment.

The Soreng District Police reiterated their goal of achieving a Nasha Mukta District and encouraged collective responsibility toward safeguarding the future of the community.