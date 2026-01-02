Sikkim’s Winter Wonderland: Major Tourist Spots Near Full Capacity as Travelers Flock to the Hills

Gangtok, 2 Jan : Sikkim is experiencing a massive spike in winter tourism, with iconic destinations across the state reaching near-peak capacity. Driven by recent snowfall and pleasant seasonal weather, the Himalayan state has become the top choice for travelers, leading to a significant surge in footfall. According to recent reports, popular hotspots in East Sikkim, including Tsomgo Lake, Baba Mandir, and the Nathula Pass, are witnessing an unprecedented rush of visitors.

Data indicates that in a single day, over 1,500 tourist vehicles were permitted to these high-altitude regions, carrying more than 6,000 domestic and international travelers. This surge has also extended to North Sikkim, where the picturesque town of Lachung is reported to be almost entirely booked. Local authorities and tourism stakeholders have advised travelers to confirm their hotel and homestay bookings well in advance to avoid last-minute inconveniences.

The tourism boom is not limited to sightseeing; there is a notable rise in “bike adventure tourism,” with rental services struggling to meet the high demand. While towns like Gangtok and Pelling remain crowded, certain areas like Lachen and Gurudongmar Lake currently remain restricted due to weather conditions. Nevertheless, the enthusiasm among tourists remains high as they flock to the “Land of Flowers” to witness its pristine winter charm.