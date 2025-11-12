Sikkim’s Dr. Yashna Chettri Joins Indian Senior Women’s Football Team as Physiotherapist

Gangtok, Nov 12 : The Sikkim Football Association (SFA) has proudly congratulated Dr. Yashna Chettri on her appointment as the physiotherapist for the Indian Senior Women’s Football Team. Dr. Chettri is currently accompanying the national squad during their training camp and international exposure tour in Skopje, North Macedonia.

The SFA expressed immense pride in seeing a skilled professional from Sikkim contribute to Indian football at such a prestigious level. Recognizing her dedication and expertise in sports physiotherapy, the association hailed her achievement as an inspiration for aspiring sports professionals across the state.

The association also wished Dr. Chettri continued success in her journey, lauding her for making Sikkim proud on the global stage.