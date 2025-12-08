Sikkim’s Devotart Achieves Historic Golden Buzzer on ‘India’s Got Talent,’ Soaring Straight to Semifinals!

Gangtok, Dec 8 : In a groundbreaking moment for Indian reality television and the state of Sikkim, the supremely talented young artist group Devotart has secured a coveted Golden Buzzer on the popular show India’s Got Talent (IGT), earning a direct entry into the semifinals. This achievement marks the first time an act from Sikkim has received the Golden Buzzer, catapulting the state’s rich art and culture into the national spotlight with unparalleled recognition.

The group’s performance was an exceptional display of visual and auditory artistry, characterized by impeccable synchronization, powerful execution, and profound cultural depth. It was met with overwhelming praise and a standing ovation from the panel of judges.

Under the guidance of director and choreographer Nisha Rasaily, Devotart presented a unique folk-fusion dance that captivated the audience and judges alike. The routine skillfully integrated traditional elements, including the graceful Maruni dance, motifs inspired by the intense Mask Dance, and subtle thematic touches drawn from Hindu mythology. This masterful blend of tradition and contemporary flair made their act one of the most memorable of the season.

The Golden Buzzer is a game-changer, signifying an extraordinary performance that bypasses subsequent elimination rounds, securing Devotart a guaranteed spot in the next high-stakes stage of the competition and setting a new benchmark for artists from the Northeast.