Sikkim’s Anniela Sherpa Honoured by Denzong Sherpa Association for Cracking UPSC Civil Services 2025

Gangtok, March 7 : The Denzong Sherpa Association has passed a congratulatory motion to honour Anniela Sherpa for successfully clearing the prestigious Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025.

Anniela Sherpa, a resident of Gangtok, has brought immense pride to the state of Sikkim with her remarkable success in one of the country’s most challenging and respected competitive examinations. She is the daughter of Nima Wangdi Sherpa and Reena Rai.

Her academic journey began in Gangtok, where she studied at St. Thomas School Gangtok and Holy Cross School Gangtok. She later continued her education at St. Augustine School in Delhi.

In its statement, the Denzong Sherpa Association praised Anniela Sherpa’s determination, dedication, and academic excellence that led to her outstanding achievement. The association described her success as a proud moment not only for her family but also for the entire Sherpa community and the people of Sikkim.

The organization also said that her achievement is a great inspiration for the youth of the state. According to the association, Anniela’s success shows that with discipline, perseverance, and hard work, it is possible to succeed in one of the country’s toughest competitive examinations.

The association also wished Anniela Sherpa a successful career in public service and expressed confidence that she will continue to serve the nation with dedication while bringing more pride to Sikkim.

The congratulatory motion was issued by Sonam Gyatso Sherpa, General Secretary of the Denzong Sherpa Association.