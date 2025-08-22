Sikkim University Expels M.Com Student for Misconduct, Offensive Remarks Against Nepali Community

Gangtok, August 22 : Sikkim University has cancelled the provisional admission of M.Com first semester student Raj Shekhar Yadav following a disciplinary inquiry into allegations of misconduct and offensive behavior.

According to the official order, faculty members of the Department of Commerce and the Sikkim University Students Association (SUSA) had lodged a complaint citing serious violations of discipline. A disciplinary committee, formed under Ordinance OC-12, investigated the matter and found the student guilty of gross indiscipline and breaching the university’s code of conduct.

The inquiry revealed that between August 14 and 16, 2025, Yadav had posted objectionable, indecent, and derogatory remarks in the departmental WhatsApp group. His comments reportedly disrespected the Independence Day celebrations and displayed disregard towards the Nepali language and the larger community.

After reviewing the inquiry report and its recommendations, the Vice-Chancellor exercised the powers under Statute 29(4) of the Sikkim University Act and Ordinance OC-12, leading to the immediate cancellation of Yadav’s admission.

University authorities emphasized that such acts of misconduct and disrespect towards national days and cultural communities will not be tolerated on campus.